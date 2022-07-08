Gravitas: Exclusive: Former Shinzo Abe aide speaks to WION

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Speaking to Molly Gambhir, Japan's Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs Koichiro Matsumoto said Shinzo Abe was extremely found of India and believed in the India-Japan partnership. Here is an excerpt from that conversation.
Read in App