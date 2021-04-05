LIVE TV
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: Erdogan cries coup, arrests retired admirals
Apr 05, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Turkey arrested 10 retired admirals over their criticism of Erdogan's proposed Istanbul Canal Project. The president has accused the veterans of trying to topple his government. WION's Palki tells you what explains Erdogan's 'coup paranoia'.'
Read in App