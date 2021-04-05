Gravitas: Erdogan cries coup, arrests retired admirals

Apr 05, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Turkey arrested 10 retired admirals over their criticism of Erdogan's proposed Istanbul Canal Project. The president has accused the veterans of trying to topple his government. WION's Palki tells you what explains Erdogan's 'coup paranoia'.'
