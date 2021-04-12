Gravitas: Did Israel's Mossad 'sabotage' Iran's nuclear site?

Apr 12, 2021, 11.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iran is blaming Israel for the blackout at its Natanz nuclear site. Tehran is calling the cyber attack an act of 'nuclear terrorism'. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how an electrical outage became a headache for US President Joe Biden.
