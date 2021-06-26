Gravitas: Covaxin at the centre of a storm in Brazil

Jun 26, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's home-made shot Covaxin is at the centre of a storm in Brazil. Federal prosecutors in Brazil suspect corruption in the way Bharat Biotech's representative reached an agreement with the government. Palki Sharma tells you more.
