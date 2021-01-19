Gravitas: Chinese miners trapped for 8 days

Jan 19, 2021, 12.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
For 8 days, 22 Chinese miners have been stuck inside a gold mine. 10 of them have reportedly died, the remaining 12 are in critical condition & have sent a 'hand-written note' describing their situation. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
