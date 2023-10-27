Gravitas: Chinese Jet Flies Within 10 Feet of U.S. Bomber | South China Sea Flashpoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
US, China tensions escalate as a Chinese fighter jet narrowly avoids colliding with a U.S. bomber over the South China Sea. The incident raises concerns and accusations between the two nations. The ties between them becomes increasingly complex as the near-collision occurs ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping. The encounter highlights China's aggressive territorial claims and its power play in the region.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos