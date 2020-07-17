Gravitas: China's new GDP numbers: What Beijing is trying to hide

Jul 17, 2020, 12.45 AM(IST)
China claims it has averted a recession. Its GDP numbers for Q2 show a growth of 3.2%. But retail sales and fixed asset investments are down. Rumours are fueling bank runs in China. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.