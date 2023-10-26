Gravitas: China sacks missing Defence Minister Li Shangfu

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
China has removed from office its missing Defence Minister Li Shangfu. Li was last seen in public in August. Beijing has not said a word on where Li is or why he was unceremoniously sacked. So, what is China hiding?

