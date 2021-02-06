Gravitas: China goes after the young minds of Hong Kong

Feb 06, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sweeping new restrictions have been imposed on schools in Hong Kong. Children as young as 6 now must learn the definition of terms like 'subversion', 'succession', 'terrorism' & 'collusion' - as defined by the National Security Law.
