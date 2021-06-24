Gravitas: 'Car Bomb' explodes outside Hafiz Saeed's residence

Jun 24, 2021, 07:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A 'car bomb' exploded outside the Lahore residence of Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan says a 'hostile' intel agency was behind the blast by the timing of the incident tells a different story. Palki Sharma tells you how.
