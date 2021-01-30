Gravitas: Brazil detects 2 virus strains in same patient

Jan 30, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Brazil has discovered patients that got infected 2 different strains of the Wuhan Virus. In U.S, the first cases of the South African strain have been reported. In UK, vaccines are proving 'less effective' on foreign strains.
Read in App