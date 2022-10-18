Gravitas: At Xi Jinping's coronation, a message to India

Published: Oct 18, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Before Xi Jinping took the stage for his speech on Sunday, a clip - featuring the clashes at Galwan in 2020 was played at the Communist Party Congress. The PLA commander has been invited to the event as a delegate.
