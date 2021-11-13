Gravitas: As Afghans face terror attacks, Taliban is busy in target practice

Nov 13, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Afghanistan has witnessed another attack on a Friday. Terrorists in Afghanistan struck a mosque in Nangarhar. What were the Taliban doing? They are busy with target practice at the Bamiyan Buddhas. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App