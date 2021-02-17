Gravitas | Another school kidnapping in Nigeria: One student killed

Feb 17, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Kids in Nigeria have been kidnapped from their school once again. More than 40 people - including students and teachers were abducted. One student was killed in the shooting. Why can't Nigeria keep its kids safe? WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
