Gravitas: An 11-year-old has an IQ more than that of Einstein

An 11-year-old is making headlines with her IQ that is more than that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. But more than her IQ, it is her life story that makes her unique. From being diagnosed with a life altering developmental condition at three, to clearing elementary school when she was just five... This girl is on her way to NASA. From specially challenged to specially gifted, this is the story of Adhara Pérez Sánchez's. Molly Gambhir reports.