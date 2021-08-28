Gravitas: 7 ISIS terrorists on the loose after Kabul Airport Bombing

Aug 28, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US Intelligence inputs claim that 7 ISIS terrorists are on the loose after the Kabul airport attack. They left from a mosque in central Kabul after the Friday prayers. WION's Palki Sharma brings you the latest with WION Correspondent Anas Mallick.
Read in App