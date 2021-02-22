Gravitas: 2 factors are dictating how much you spend on fuel

Feb 22, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Oil prices are skyrocketing in India. Global oil prices are touching new highs. Why are Indians paying so much for oil? Will we have to keep paying more? WION's Palki Sharma tells you how a meeting next month could decide what you pay for fuel.
Read in App