Gravitas: 13 years of 26/11 attacks

Nov 27, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
13 years ago, on 26/11, India was attacked by 10 terrorists from Pakistan. The 8 coordinated attacks in Mumbai killed 166 people. It's a day India will never forget, never forgive. Palki Sharma tells you all about it.
