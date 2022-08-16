Gravitas: 1 year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
August 15 also marks the return of Taliban in Afghanistan. It was on this day in 2021, when the Taliban seized control of Kabul. A year since that dramatic day, how have things changed in Afghanistan? Watch this report by Palki Sharma to find out.
