Graft case against Sheikh Hasina's daughter: ACC to sue Saima Wazed, 8 business group chiefs

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 17:29 IST
Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is set to file a major graft case against 35 individuals, including Saima Wazed, daughter of former PM Sheikh Hasina, and the heads of eight powerful business groups like Beximco, Summit, and United. The case involves alleged embezzlement of Tk 448.94 crore from Shuchona Foundation, founded by Saima. Former top NBR officials are also accused of providing tax exemptions in exchange for bribes.

