Govt appoints Jaya Verma as Railway board's CEO

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
The Centre appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the CEO & Chairperson of the Railway Board. She is the 1st woman to ever hold the post in the Ministry of Railways' 105-year-old history. Watch this to know more.

