Google's 'duet AI in workspace' to compete with Microsoft’s 'copilot'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
If you own a major enterprise and want to give it an AI makeover, Google will be able to help you. The US Tech giant has introduced a new AI-based product for enterprises for just 30 dollars per month.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos