Global Technology Summit | Experts talk on importance of establishing soft power of local content

"The OTT revolution is on from the last five or six years and it's been growing steadily from adoption point of view. The big jump that we all saw was at the point of pandemic and at that point the adoption went up. There are many factors linked to the revolution in India particularly - we have a very young demographic, watching content on demand, cheapest data among the world. So, the pandemic gave a real push to the consumption of the content," said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video.