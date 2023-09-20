Global debt hits record $307 trillion, debt ratios climb

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Global debt hit a record $307 trillion in the second quarter of the year despite rising interest rates curbing bank credit, with markets such as the United States and Japan driving the rise, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Tuesday.

