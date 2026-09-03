/Glenlivet faces backlash over controversial women's march Whisky ad

Pernod Ricard’s Scotch whisky brand The Glenlivet has sparked outrage in South Africa following a controversial Women’s Month advertising campaign that linked its 18-year-old whisky to the historic 1956 Women’s March. Featuring actress Dineo Langa, the black-and-white promotional video referenced anti-apartheid icons including Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Lilian Ngoyi, and Sophie de Bruyn while invoking famous struggle slogans to promote alcohol.