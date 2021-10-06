'Ghaznavi's reign instilled pride in Taliban': Anas Haqqani praises Mahmud Ghaznavi

Oct 06, 2021, 04:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Anas Haqqani, the Taliban's leader, paid a visit to the mausoleum of Mahmud Ghaznavi, the conqueror who stormed Gujarat's famous Somnath Temple in the 17th century and lauded him as a "great Muslim fighter."
