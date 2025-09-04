LOGIN
Get Ready to Pay More for IPL Tickets

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 22:11 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 22:11 IST
Watching Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from the stadium will get costlier next season after the next generation GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms were announced on Wednesday.

