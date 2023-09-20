Germany set to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as Hansi Flick's successor

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Four-time Champions Germany is set to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as the successor to Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old will take charge of the side until the European Championships in 2024.

