Germany faces massive fifth wave of COVID-19 due to Omicron variant

Dec 18, 2021, 09:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
While 70% of Germans have already received double doses of vaccine, COVID-19 cases are still surging due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Berlin braces for a massive fifth wave as health restrictions have been re-imposed.
