/Gaza Peace Plan: US Pledges $10 Billion for Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Launches Board of Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump inaugurated the Board of Peace in Washington, bringing together representatives from more than 20 countries to discuss stabilization efforts in the Gaza Strip. The United States pledged $10 billion to support security, reconstruction, and long-term governance in the conflict-affected region. Trump emphasized the importance of coordinated international support to prevent renewed conflict and ensure lasting peace. The new high-level body aims to strengthen diplomacy, promote humanitarian aid, and provide sustainable solutions for the people of Gaza.