Several car factories in Europe and North America face imminent closure or sale this year. This comes as automakers grapple with overcapacity and intense price competition. According to a Gartner report, automakers are expected to cut production capacity on both continents by 2025, driven by tightening emissions targets and tariff challenges. Watch in for more details!
Gartner: Auto brands to cut production capacity by 2025
Several car factories in Europe and North America face imminent closure or sale this year. This comes as automakers grapple with overcapacity and intense price competition. According to a Gartner report, automakers are expected to cut production capacity on both continents by 2025, driven by tightening emissions targets and tariff challenges. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment