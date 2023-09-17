G77 + China summit sees anti-West emotions as leaders criticise international orders | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
The gathering takes place at a time when dissatisfaction with the Western-led global order is on the rise due to growing disagreements over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the battle against climate change, and the international financial system.

