/G20 Summit Opens Without US President Trump | UN Chief's Appeal to G20 Leaders

Published: Nov 22, 2025, 15:08 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 15:08 IST
The G20 Summit has officially opened, with notable absences including U.S. President Donald Trump. UN Secretary-General made an urgent appeal to G20 leaders to address global challenges such as climate change, economic stability, and international cooperation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit, emphasizing India’s priorities on sustainable development, trade, and geopolitical collaboration among the world’s major economies.