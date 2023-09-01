G20 Summit: Delhi lights up!

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
As part of the beautification drive for the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi has become a city of lights! Roads and parks along the route to the summit venue and even some other parts of the city where the delegates are expected to visit have started coming alive in bursts of colours post-sundown. Feast your eyes on this!

