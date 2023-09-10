G20 Summit 2023: Two-day summit concludes with presidency transferred to Brazil

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Leaders from the Group of 20 visited a memorial dedicated to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi presented the leaders with a shawl upon their arrival at the Raj Ghat memorial, before they congregated around wreaths and paid their respects to Gandhi.

