G20 Summit 2023: ‘Rajghat visit, climate change: Key agenda at G20 Summit Day 2

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Apart from the third session, day 2 of the G20 summit looks at tree planting, and a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs, among others.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos