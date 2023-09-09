G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with leaders of UK, Japan, Germany and Italy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi will meet separately with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany, and Italy. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have more than 15 bilateral meetings with international leaders.

