G20 Summit 2023: Indian PM Modi pushes for UNSC expansion, reforms in global institutions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a renewed push for expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in all global institutions to reflect the world’s “new realities”, as the G20 summit drew to a close with the US, Russia, and France praising the meeting outcomes under Indian presidency.

