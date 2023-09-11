G20 Summit 2023: Indian PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
A total of 19 countries and 12 international organizations have so far agreed to join the alliance, including both G20 members and non-member countries. India, Brazil and the US are the founding members of the alliance.

