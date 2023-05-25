G20 Kashmir: International delegates indulge in market tours, yoga & golfing

The three-day G20 Tourism Working Group meeting came to an end on Wednesday in Srinagar with foreign delegates exploring the historic Mughal garden, playing golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course, and taking a Shikara ride on Dal Lake. As the inaugural international meeting, which is anticipated to have a good impact on the tourism and commercial sectors of the region, successfully concluded early in the morning, the foreign delegates practised yoga. A total of 61 delegates took part in the event.