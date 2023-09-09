G20: Big Win For 'Modiplomacy' | India Secures 100% Consensus | Top Updates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
It's a big win for PM Modi with India securing a resounding consensus at the G20. The consensus over the Delhi Declaration comes in the wake of differences over the Ukraine war.

