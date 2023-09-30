Fukrey cast talk about their bromantic journey and more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
The cast of Fukrey is back with a third movie. While spilling the beans on their bromantic journey, the latest episode of WION E-club also talks about the 2024 Superbowl half time show where Usher is all set to perform.

