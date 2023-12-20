FTA agreement would need a paradigm shift: EU Lawmaker | World News | WION

European Parliamentarian (MEP) Morten Løkkegaard, who chairs relations with India in the European Parliament has underscored the urgency for collaboration between India and Europe amidst global uncertainties. The EU MP said that India needs to get out of it's comfort zone for trade. Addressing the ongoing talks on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, Løkkegaard emphasized the mutual need for the agreement, declaring, "both parties need this FTA agreement, we need it for growth but also for cooperation as such in the times of geopolitical tensions." He called for immediate political action, stating, "Now. I think that the negotiators, the technical sides have used all forces they can use and now we need political decisions to be made on both sides."