From Secrecy To Sharing: FED's Instagram journey

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The Federal Reserve Board opened up its Threads and Instagram accounts on Monday in an effort to make its news and instructional materials more easily accessible. Chair Jerome H. Powell will make a little greeting video the first post on Instagram. Instagram posts typically consist of images, videos, answers to frequently asked questions, information for economic education, and more.

