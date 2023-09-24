From G20 to Italy leaving BRI: Are nations abandoning china?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the G20 meet held in New Delhi, India. This was the first time ever that he was not present for a G20 meeting. Also, Italy recently opted out of Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative Project. The modern route under the BRI seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks. Is China's Belt and Road Initiative failing? Is China getting isolated on the global front?

