French President Emmanuel Macron will kick-start his two-day visit to India in Jaipur on Thursday i.e. January 25. He will begin his state visit by touring Amber Fort, the iconic Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar. The French president will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and both leaders will tour the pink city together. Macron will attend India's 75th Republic Day as a Chief Guest on January 26.