/France issues arrest warrant for Syria's Assad over killing of journalists

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:14 IST
France has issued arrest warrants for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and six top Syrian officials in connection with a deadly 2012 bombing that killed two journalists in Homs. The attack, which struck an informal press center, resulted in the deaths of American reporter Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik. A judicial investigation concluded that the Syrian regime deliberately targeted foreign journalists to silence media coverage of its war crimes.