Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Terry Gou, the billionaire creator of Foxconn, declared on Monday that he will run as an independent for president of Taiwan in the election set for January 2024. Gou, the richest person in the self-ruled democracy, has long had political aspirations and left Foxconn in 2019 in an effort to win the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT)'s nomination for the most recent election.

