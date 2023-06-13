Former UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson entitled to bestow honours
The tensions between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former PM Boris Johnson are at boiling point! The face-off is around the resignation honours list, a tradition that gives outgoing Prime Ministers the opportunity to nominate people for honours. All of this has now been reduced to name-calling and slanging matches in the UK Parliament. Keep watching this interview with Political Analyst and Commentator Dr. Nigel Fletcher to know more.