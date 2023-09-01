Former Thai PM Shinawatra requests pardon from jail term

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has requested a royal pardon. The announcement comes as rumours of a backroom deal for clemency swell about the 74-year-old billionaire who was twice elected as prime minister.

